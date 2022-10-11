PM sounds caution amid recession fears

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 04:04 pm

PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
In the wake of the global economic crisis, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call to the countrymen to focus more on savings, produce more food, and demonstrate austerity in every sector. 

"People of the country need to be motivated so we can successfully tackle the present economic crisis facing us the way we did during the global coronavirus pandemic," the premier said while speaking at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) in capital's NEC Conference Room on Tuesday (11 October).

"Our strength is our people. As long as the people are with us, there should be no worries," she added.

She asked all to make their best effort to increase food production amid a strong prediction that the world may face a severe food crisis followed by famine next year.

"…during my recent visits to the UK and the USA, I talked to many world leaders and heads of organisations, and everybody was very much anxious about the issue (food security). They think that 2023 will be a very dangerous year when there might be famines and food crises," she said.

The prime minister said that to keep the food supply chain smooth the government will provide policy support as well as monitor the storage and transportation of food products so that no issues like hoarding arise.

Sheikh Hasina also directed relevant authorities to not approve any non-essential development projects at the time. 

Mentioning the ongoing power crisis amid inflation fears and fuel shortage, the prime minister urged countrymen to become more frugal in using electricity.

Bangladesh's inflation escalated to 9.5% in August, according to State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam, thanks to rising commodity prices and record hikes in fuel prices.

"Though the price gain spiralled in August, it declined to 9.1% in September," he told The Business Standard on 5 October.

The annual point-to-point inflation in July was 7.48%. As such, inflation increased by 2.02 percentage points in August.

