PM arrives in Washington DC

Bangladesh

BSS
25 September, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 03:25 pm

Related News

PM arrives in Washington DC

BSS
25 September, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 03:25 pm
PM arrives in Washington DC

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Washington DC from New York wrapping up her official visit to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session at the UN Headquarters and high voltage side events.

The premier and her entourage members arrived in Washington DC from New York by road on Saturday evening, Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told BSS.

Earlier, the prime minister reached New York on September 19 after an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II from September 15 to 19.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 77th session of the UNGA.

She delivered her speech in Bangla on September 23 following the footprint of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

From September 20 to 23, Sheikh Hasina attended several high-level and close-door meetings as well as bilateral talks with the head of governments, states and organisations.

The premier is scheduled to return home on October 4.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

6h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

49m | Videos
Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

49m | Videos
Behind the ongoing protests in Iran

Behind the ongoing protests in Iran

54m | Videos
Who will be the next James Bond?

Who will be the next James Bond?

54m | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh