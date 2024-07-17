PM declares judicial probe into killings, calls for restraints until top court verdict

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the nation over recent unrest centring the anti-quota movement. Photo: Videograb
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the nation over recent unrest centring the anti-quota movement. Photo: Videograb

The government will form a judicial probe committee to investigate the killings during yesterday's anti-quota movement, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today (17 July).

In her address to the nation this evening, the PM also said the apex court is set to announce its verdict on the quota system soon. 

"I believe students will get the right verdict," she said. 

She also said the government had appealed the HC verdict and the court had set a date for the hearing. Students were also given the chance to make their voices heard. 

She said if there was a legal way to solve this, then no one needed to take to the streets. 

"I request all to be patient till the verdict," she said.

The prime minister said, "I believe that those who are involved in the quota reform movement have nothing to do with these terrorists. Rather, terrorists are entering into the movement and creating conflict and anarchy. Those involved in such incidents will be identified and appropriate punishment will be ensured.

"I will do whatever support is necessary for the families of those who have been killed."

Sheikh Hasina said, "I declare unequivocally that action will be taken to ensure that those who have committed murder, looting and terrorist activities, whoever they may be, receive appropriate punishment." 

"On whose instigation the conflict started, who pushed the country to an anarchic situation for what purpose, will be investigated," she said.

Expressing deep concern about the security of the protesting students, the premier said, "These terrorists can create an atmosphere of conflict at any time and harm them. Therefore, I request the parents, guardians and teachers of the students to be vigilant about their children's safety."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh

