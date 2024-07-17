6 killed in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters, police, BCL activists clash

A man with a shotgun leads a group, allegedly consisting of Chhatra League and Juba League activists, many equipped with arms, machetes, sticks and stones, to chase quota protesters at Muradpur in Chattogram city on Tuesday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

At least six people were killed and dozens injured yesterday as quota protesters clashed with Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Jubo League activists and police during their nationwide protests in response to attacks on students on university campuses the previous day and to press home their demand for the reformation of the quota system in government jobs, according to police, doctors and university officials.

Three of the victims were killed in Chattogram, two in Dhaka, and one in Rangpur.

The identified victims include Shajahan, 24, a floor mat seller in New Market, Dhaka; Abu Sayeed, 25, a 12th batch English Department student from Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur; Md Farooq, 32, an employee of a furniture shop in Chattogram, and Md Wasim Akram, 22, a Sociology Department student at Chittagong College.

The identities of the other two victims in Dhaka and Chattogram are yet to be determined.

"As of 6:15pm, at least three people have died [in Chattogram]. Scores have been injured. Many policemen have also been injured. Details on their numbers cannot be confirmed as of yet," Chattogram Metropolitan Police's Additional Deputy Commissioner (South) Md Ashraful Karim told TBS.

Nahid Islam, one of the coordinators of the movement, told journalists that new programmes will be announced later but they will consider the observance of Holy Ashura today.

Hundreds of students from private universities and colleges in Dhaka took to the streets yesterday, blocking major roads including Pragati Sarani, Motijheel Shapla Chattar, Uttara, and Beribadh roads. The city's traffic was severely disrupted as a result.

Protesters also blocked highways and railways in several parts of the country, including Cumilla, Gazipur, Kushtia, Chattogram, and Rangpur.

Sporadic clashes were reported in the capital and other places despite quota protests ending early in most campuses.

Two buses were set on fire in front of the National Press Club, our correspondent reports. It could not be immediately known who torched the buses.

Hasnat Abdullah, another coordinator of the protesting students, said state-sponsored attacks had been conducted nationwide against the protesters involved in the movement.

Speaking to journalists in front of the residence of the vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, he declared, "Our movement will continue until our demands are met."

In the wake of the violent clashes, all universities and their residential halls have been announced closed.

In a notification, the University Grants Commission said as per the decision of the Ministry of Education, all public and private universities in the country, as well as all colleges including medical, textile, engineering, and other colleges affiliated with the universities, will remain closed until further notice.

Additionally, for the safety of the students, instructions have been given to vacate the residence halls, the notification reads.

The government has deployed the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) forces in Dhaka, Gazipur, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Rangpur and Bogura to tackle the situation.

The Ministry of Education announced that all secondary, higher secondary, and polytechnic institutions will also remain closed until further notice.

The ministry has also postponed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for all boards scheduled for next Thursday.

Addressing quota protesters, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, "We have no issue with them protesting against quota. However, if they engage in vandalism or destructive activities, under anyone's influence or leadership, we will not spare them.

"Wherever there is vandalism, killing, or bloodshed, law enforcement will do their duties."

Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said BNP-Jamaat activists are forcing students to join the quota movement.

"They are spreading false pictures of various Chhatra League leaders on different pages for propaganda," he said.

The widespread student demonstrations began yesterday morning in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal, Cumilla and other places following violent attacks on quota protesters at public universities across the country on Monday.

Over 300 students were injured on Monday in the attacks on quota protesters allegedly by BCL activists on university campuses, according to the movement coordinates, doctors, and university officials.

Dhaka becomes a battleground

Clashes were reported in more than a dozen locations in Dhaka as quota protesters confronted BCL, Jubo League activists, and police, including areas such as Science Lab, New Market, Chankharpul, Dhaka University, Farmgate, Johnson Road (CMM court area), Badda, Mirpur, and Mohakhali.

Students from various schools and colleges in the capital's Science Lab and Dhanmondi areas, both in uniform and civilian attire, took to the streets to protest against the previous day's attack on students.

City College students marched towards New Market from TSC in a procession.

Clashes erupted in the Science Lab area between BCL activists and students from Dhaka College and City College, with reports of chase and counter-chase. Several homemade bombs were heard exploding in the Science Lab vicinity.

Similar confrontations between protesters and Chhatra League activists began in Chankharpul.

After 3pm, BCL members assembled in the TSC area of Dhaka University for a pre-announced rally, many wielding sticks and wearing helmets.

They commenced their protest rally at 3:45pm, joined by activists from Dhaka Metropolitan North, Dhaka College, Titumir College, and other units.

On the other hand, quota reform activists gathered at Shahidullah Hall and Shaheed Minar. Alongside DU students, students from nearby universities and colleges also participated in the demonstrations.

Protests and clashes outside Dhaka

After an alleged BCL attack on quota protesters on Monday, students at Jahangirnagar University held a day-long protest on campus in Savar yesterday.

At one point, they blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway, with students from nearby schools, colleges, and universities joining them. The protesters called off their activities for the day at 5pm and lifted the blockade.

Teachers at JU expressed solidarity with the quota protesters and condemned the attacks on students reportedly carried out by BCL members the previous night.

The JU Teachers Association issued a statement this afternoon expressing their solidarity.

JU students expressed fear that they might be attacked by BCL members at night.

Arif Sohel, one of the coordinators of the quota reform movement at JU, told TBS, "Ordinary students are taking preparations to tackle any attacks from the BCL tonight. Students are taking positions on the campus with sticks and batons."

"We have information that BCL activists might attack students using firearms. We have taken strong positions in the halls. All attacks on ordinary students will be foiled."

In Rajshahi University, alleged members of different political wings- BCL, Jubo League, Swechasebak League- launched an attack on quota protesters after the students had returned to their halls ending demonstration for the day, our correspondent reports.

Earlier they blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway.

Protesters at Cumilla University ended their protest yesterday and withdrew the blockade on the adjacent Dhaka-Cumilla Highway, our correspondent reports.

Protests in Bogura demanding reforms to the quota system turned violent, as clashes broke out between students and BCL activists in the city's Satmatha area.

"The police are not interfering in the students' protest at this time. Necessary action will be taken regarding the incident at Satmatha as per the instructions of the higher authorities," Bogura Sadar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Shahinuzzaman told TBS.

One journalist and one student were injured in the violence, according to media reports.

Protesters at Barishal University blocked the roads surrounding the campus, and by 5:30pm, they cleared the Nathullabad Bus terminal area, allowing traffic to resume in Barishal city.

However, they announced plans to resume demonstrations at 10am tomorrow.

Who are the deceased?

Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayeed was killed reportedly in a clash between police and quota reform protesters on yesterday afternoon.

Dean of the Management Department of the university Dr Matiur Rahman confirmed his identity.

Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md Moniruzzaman told the media, "A student was killed but we have yet to know how he was killed."

A group of students were demonstrating on campus. Then students from nearby education institutions started joining in around 2:30pm, the commissioner said.

"The protestors suddenly attacked the police stationed nearby, injuring several members and damaging their vehicles. A clash took place as police retaliated," he said.

"The student's body was covered in shotgun pellet wounds," according to Tuhin Wadud, a teacher of the university.

Abu Sayeed was injured when the police fired shotguns. He was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

In Dhaka, a 25-year-old male was killed after being injured in a clash allegedly between members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and quota reform activists near Dhaka College.

He was brought to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on duty doctor declared him dead, Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, confirmed the matter.

Another person named Shajahan killed in Dhaka, was initially taken to Popular Medical College at around 6pm with grievous injuries by others who found him lying on the footpath in front of the Dhaka City College, DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge Bacchu Mia told journalists.

He was later taken to DMCH where the on-duty doctors pronounced him dead at 7pm, Bacchu Miah said.

At least three people were killed during a clash between quota protesters and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League in Chattogram's Muradpur.

Fierce clashes were reported in Muradpur and Gate No-2 areas of the city with incidents of firing and cocktail explosions.

Two of the deceased are Md Farooq, 32, an employee of a furniture shop, and Md Wasim Akram, 22, a student of Sociology Department of Chittagong College. Wasim Akram was the joint convener of Chittagong College Chhatra Dal.

Their bodies have been sent to the morgue of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The other deceased is yet to be identified.

Confirming their deaths, CMCH Director Brigadier General Mohammad Taslim Uddin told The Business Standard that nine more injured people were admitted to the hospital.