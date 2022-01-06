PM to address nation on Friday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation on Friday evening marking the completion of her government's three years in office.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim confirmed the information on Thursday.

State-owned Bangladesh Television and private television channels will broadcast the speech at 7pm.

The Awami League-led grand alliance government started its journey on January 6, 2009, after its landslide victory in December 2008 elections.

