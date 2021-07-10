People, private cars gather at Shimulia ghat flouting suspension order

10 July, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 12:05 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Despite a closing notice from Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Commission (BIWTC), passengers and private cars on Saturday continued gathering at Shimulia Ferry Ghat in Munshiganj.

Earlier on Friday, BIWTC issued a statement stating that ferry services will be closed for all types of vehicles and passenger transport from 9 July, except for emergency cargo and ambulance in compliance with proper hygiene rules.

According to the ghat authorities, southbound passengers are arriving at the ghat in disarray due to the extension in nationwide lockdown period that may last till Eid-ul-Azha.

Shimulia Ghat BIWTC Manager (Commerce) Faisal Ahmed said, "At the moment more than 200 cargo vehicles are waiting at the ferry ghat to travel via Shimula-Banglabazar route."

"Although private vehicle and passenger crossings have been banned, people still somehow managed to reach the ghat from Dhaka avoiding police check-posts. Therefore, passengers who came to the port are now being encouraged to follow the health guidelines," he added.

Currently, there are ten ferries plying the route. 

Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry ghat

