Ferry services on Shimulia-Banglabazar route resume after 48 days

Ferry services on Shimulia-Banglabazar route that remained suspended for 48 days resumed Monday morning on trial basis.

BIWTC Shimulia ghat assistant general manager Shafiqul Islam said, "Ferry 'Kunjalata' left Shimulia ghat for Banglabazar at 11am on Monday. The full resumption of ferry services depends on the success of this first journey."

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation on August 18 suspended all ferry services on the route for an indefinite period due to strong current in the Padma River.

The decision came after at least five ferries hit the Padma Bridge bridge pillars between July and August this year.

Majhirkandi Ghat of Zajira in Shariatpur was prepared on August 26 as an alternative. But it not possible to operate ferries from this terminal too due to navigability crisis.

The long suspension of ferry services on Shimulia-Banglabazar route, the gateway to 21 southern districts of Bangladesh, had an adverse impact on trade and commerce of the region.

The only mode of communication was small launches or boats which were only available during the day.