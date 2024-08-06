Parliament dissolved

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 05:12 pm

Related News

Parliament dissolved

Shahabuddin also said those arrested from 1 July to 5 August are being released as well

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 05:12 pm
National Parliament. File Photo: Collected
National Parliament. File Photo: Collected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has dissolved the National Parliament following a high-stakes meeting with key stakeholders, including the chiefs of the three armed forces, leaders of various political parties, civil society representatives, and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. 

The announcement was made through a press release from the President's office.

Significant political developments have accompanied this decision. BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been released. Moreover, the government has commenced the release of individuals detained in connection with the student movement and various other cases. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sheikh Hasina fled the country in the face of a mass uprising across the country which had turned deadly. The Army Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman sat with political leaders and students coordinators who spearheaded the movement against the Awami League government yesterday. The coordinators under the banner of Anti-discrimination Student Movement nominated Dr Md Yunus as the chief advisor and he has also accepted the role.

A full fledged interim government is scheduled to be announced today.

As Sheikh Hasina resigned on 5 August from her post of prime minister and left the country, there is no opportunity for the president to consult her. Therefore, in order to deal with the constitutional crisis, the public interest, so that national security and economic life are not endangered, the President shall exercise his discretionary power to dissolve the Twelfth National Parliament, the law ministry said in a press release.

The ministry secretary issued the press release today after Law Minister Anisul Huq reportedly left the country.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018. Later, she was found guilty and convicted in another corruption case the same year.

Khaleda, a 78-year-old former prime minister, has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, eye problems and post-Covid complications.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order by suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020 with conditions that she would stay at her Gulshan house and would not leave the country. Since then, her release term has been extended every six months following the family's plea.

Top News

Khaleda

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

4h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

5h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos