Parliament dissolved

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has dissolved the National Parliament following a high-stakes meeting with key stakeholders, including the chiefs of the three armed forces, leaders of various political parties, civil society representatives, and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The announcement was made through a press release from the President's office.

Significant political developments have accompanied this decision. BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been released. Moreover, the government has commenced the release of individuals detained in connection with the student movement and various other cases.

Sheikh Hasina fled the country in the face of a mass uprising across the country which had turned deadly. The Army Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman sat with political leaders and students coordinators who spearheaded the movement against the Awami League government yesterday. The coordinators under the banner of Anti-discrimination Student Movement nominated Dr Md Yunus as the chief advisor and he has also accepted the role.

A full fledged interim government is scheduled to be announced today.

As Sheikh Hasina resigned on 5 August from her post of prime minister and left the country, there is no opportunity for the president to consult her. Therefore, in order to deal with the constitutional crisis, the public interest, so that national security and economic life are not endangered, the President shall exercise his discretionary power to dissolve the Twelfth National Parliament, the law ministry said in a press release.

The ministry secretary issued the press release today after Law Minister Anisul Huq reportedly left the country.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018. Later, she was found guilty and convicted in another corruption case the same year.

Khaleda, a 78-year-old former prime minister, has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, eye problems and post-Covid complications.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order by suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020 with conditions that she would stay at her Gulshan house and would not leave the country. Since then, her release term has been extended every six months following the family's plea.