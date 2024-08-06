Dr Yunus agrees to lead interim govt: DW report

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has agreed to lead the interim government to fulfill the students' request, reports DW quoting one of his spokespersons.

The spokesperson also mentioned that Dr Yunus will soon return to the country after completing 'minor treatment' in Paris.

"When I was contacted on behalf of the students, I didn't agree at first. I told them I have a lot of work to finish. But the students repeatedly requested me," The Daily Star quoted Yunus via a source.

During the early hours today (6 August), Nahid Islam, one of the coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, announced in a video message that they want Dr Yunus as the chief advisor.

"We have already spoken with Dr Yunus, and considering the current situation in the country, he has agreed," Nahid said in the video message.