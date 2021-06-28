Office-goers suffer as Covid-19 strict lockdown returns

Employees of public and private offices and staff members of various sectors are suffering amid lack of public transport in the capital as Bangladesh has enforced nationwide strict lockdown in a limited scale from today to curb the surge in Delta variant of Covid-19.

The restrictions came into effect from 6:00am today.

No public transports are plying Dhaka streets. Markets and shops on the main thoroughfares remain closed.

Officer-goers were seen taking rickshaws, private vehicles, office vehicles, CNG-run auto-rickshaws or walking to their destinations.

The office-goers who normally use public transport to reach their destinations, are suffering the most.

Meanwhile, several roads of the capital have been found packed with private cars, CNGs, motorcycles and rickshaws.

Traffic inspector Akhlasur Rahman, who is on-duty on the Gabtoli and Technical intersection, said that they are trying to ensure restrictions.

Photo- Joynal Abedin Shishir

Office-bound staff vehicles, vehicles carrying patients and emergency services are only being allowed, he said.

They are monitoring so that no staff bus and vehicles of emergency service can carry normal passengers, added the traffic inspector.

Their surveillance is also underway so that health rules are followed by people on the roads.

Photo- Traffic Alert group

A private service holder who went to his Mohammadpur office from Badda, said that he did not face any hassle to reach his destination. However, on his way he found many people walking on foot to reach their destination and many people standing near the road for vehicles.

Meanwhile, passengers are also suffering as they have to pay extra fare for CNG-run auto rickshaws and rickshaws due to a shortage of public vehicles.

Moksudul Islam, who came to Birdem Hospital from Kalyanpur for his mother's treatment said, "I have come by CNG paying higher fare as there is no public transport."

Photo- Joynal Abedin Shishir

"Such a lockdown is of no use to the poor like us, on the contrary, we are suffering for not having public transport," he added.

Asked why he came out of his house amid the lockdown, a motorcycle rider Shafayet said, "I was a kindergarten teacher, now I came to this profession due to the closure of educational institutions amid Covid-19 pandemic.

"Now, even though there is a lockdown, the poor like us need to come out onto the streets for the sake of our family," he said.

No activity of law enforcement agencies was found after visiting different areas including Kawran Bazar intersection, Bangla Motor and Shahbagh. There are no new checkposts.

In this regard, traffic sergeant of the zone Morshedul Islam told TBS, "We have set up checkposts at various points from today. We are initially warning the public. In the meantime, the number of vehicles and people on the road seems to have decreased significantly."

"If the government imposes more restrictions, we will be stricter," he added.

The government on Sunday declared that all modes of public transport remain shut from today.

Shopping malls, markets, tourism centres, resorts, community and recreation centres will remain closed.

Members of law enforcement agencies will ensure this through regular patrolling.

Food shops and hotels-restaurants will be open for takeaway/online services only from 8am to 8pm.

Meanwhile, people are leaving Dhaka ignoring the health rules.

Homebound people of South Bengal are returning home on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route.

However, the presence of passengers at Munshiganj's Shimuliaghat on Monday morning was much less than in the last few days until filing of this report around 9:30am.

As the day progresses, it is feared that traffic will increase.

Meanwhile, there is more traffic in the ghat area in the morning. Hundreds of private and cargo vehicles lined up to cross the Padma.

On the other hand, there is also the presence of law enforcers.

According to BIWTC sources, a total of 14 ferries are currently operating on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route.

More than 500 vehicles are waiting to cross the ghat area.

Munshiganj District Police Additional Superintendent of Police Sumon Dev said there were two checkposts at Shimulia Ghat so that the vehicles could get on the ferry in a queue.

Checkposts have also been set up to handle the passenger crowd before entering Shimulia Ghat, he said.