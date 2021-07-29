ACI Ltd Director Najma Dowla passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 06:29 pm

Director of the Board of ACI Limited and its subsidiaries Najma Dowla breathed her last at 11:45 pm on Wednesday at a local hospital in Dhaka at the age of 75.

Her funeral prayers were be held at her native village in Sreepur of Gazipur district at around 1:15 pm on Thursday, said an ACI Limited press release.

She was laid to rest at her family graveyard in Gazipur after necessary funeral formalities.

Najma left behind her husband, Chairman of ACI Limited M Anis Ud Dowla, daughter Shusmita Anis, son Dr Arif Dowla, grandchildren and a large host of friends and relatives.

Her bereaved family members requested all to pray for her departed soul.

