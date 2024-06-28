Contract agreement signing ceremony between ACI Marine & Riverine Technologies, Dockyard and Engineering Works

Press Release
28 June, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 04:40 pm

Contract agreement signing ceremony between ACI Marine & Riverine Technologies, Dockyard and Engineering Works

Press Release
28 June, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 04:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A significant contract has been signed by ACI Marine & Riverine Technologies Ltd., a concern of ACI Limited, a prominent Bangladeshi conglomerate, with Dockyard and Engineering Works Limited, one of the country's biggest shipyards, for the supply of Mitsubishi Marine Engine and Gearbox. 

The agreement states that Dockyard and Engineering Works Ltd will purchase 02 (two) Mitsubishi Marine Engines (Model: S6A3-T2MPTK3M, Power & RPM: 502 kW & 1900 RPM) and 02 (two) Marine Gearboxes, reads a press release.

The contract signing ceremony, held at the office of Dockyard and Engineering Works Ltd, marked a milestone in the mutual collaboration between ACI Marine and Dockyard and Engineering Works Ltd A Floating Crane vessel will be powered by these engines.

Mr. Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director, ACI Motors Ltd., higher officials of ACI Motors Ltd. and Capt M Mazharul Islam Jewel, (E), psc, BN, General Manager (Planning & Design), Md Tyebul Islam, Executive Engineer (Planning & Design) & other higher officials from Dockyard and Engineering Works Ltd. have performed today's contract agreement signing ceremony. 

In Bangladesh's marine industry, the contract arrangement between ACI Marine and Dockyard and Engineering Works Ltd. represents a major breakthrough that encourages cooperation and technological advancement. Dockyard and Engineering Works Ltd. is well-positioned to expand its capabilities and solidify its place in the marine industry of Bangladesh with the integration of Mitsubishi Marine Engine.

