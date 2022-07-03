Inter-district travel of motorcycles prohibited for 7 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 08:48 pm

Inter-district travel of motorcycles prohibited for 7 days

Motorcycles from one district can go to another district subjected to police permission during this time

Inter-district travel of motorcycles prohibited for 7 days

After banning motorcycles on the Padma Bridge and Dhaka-Mawa Expressway, the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has decided to prohibit motorcycles from inter-district travel for seven days – before and after Eid.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held at the Road Transport Ministry at the Secretariat on Sunday.

Circulars will be issued immediately as per these decisions, Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division ABM Amin Ullah Nuri informed The Business Standard.

He said, "Three days before Eid, three days after Eid and on the Eid day – motorcycles and ride-sharing will not be allowed on these seven days to travel from one district to another. Besides, motorcycles cannot be run on the highways across the country during that period."

"If one has to go from one district to another for any urgent reason, the police must be informed in advance and permission be obtained," said the secretary, adding, "Motorcycles from one district can only go to another district subject to police permission."

He further added, "Outside this decision, Dhaka-based motorcycles can operate within Dhaka."

The instruction applies to Chattogram-based and Barishal-based motorcycles as well.

