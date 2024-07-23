Tk70cr daily sales screech to halt for auto businesses

More than a thousand motorcycles worth Tk15-Tk25 crore were selling a day. But since Thursday sales have dropped to zero amid violence followed by curfew, according to the Bangladesh Motorcycle Assemblers and Manufacturers Association.

Abdul Matlub Ahmad, president of the Bangladesh Automobile Assemblers and Manufacturers Association, told TBS that daily sales loss stood at around Tk20 crore for commercial vehicles and around Tk25 crore for passenger cars and microbuses.

"The situation has not let showrooms open since last week and amid the curfew it is legally impossible. We pray for a rapid improvement in the law and order situation and restoration of peace to return to the normal economic life," he said.