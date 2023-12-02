Now 2 DCs transferred upon EC's request ahead of JS polls

Official seal of the Government of Bangladesh

Two district deputy commissioners (DCs) were transferred ahead of the 12th national elections upon the Election Commission's (EC) request.

Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Didar-e-Alam Maksud Chowdhury has been transferred to Mymensingh by the orders of the Ministry of Public Administration.

He has now been made deputy secretary of the health ministry.

Jatiya Sangsad Deputy Secretary Md Rashed Iqbal Chowdhury has been assigned in his place.

In a letter on Saturday (2 December) signed by Deputy Secretary Bhaskar Debnath Bappi of the Ministry of Public Administration, an order was issued to transfer the Mymensingh DC and at the same time, transfer the Sunamganj DC as his replacement as per the instructions of the EC.

Commenting on the issue, ECAdditional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said the decision was taken in the wake of the commission's request.

"If we don't want to, there will be no transfer now. But also, we wanted to transfer the Mymensingh DC."

On Friday (1 December), the Election Commission has asked the government to transfer the officers-in-charge (OCs) of all police stations and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) ahead of the 12th national election.

According to a letter sent to the senior secretary of the public security division on Thursday, all the OCs who have completed more than six months of service at their current workplace should be transferred in the first phase.

The commission additionally dispatched another letter to the Ministry of Public Administration, urging the transfer of UNOs who have served at their present workplace for over a year in the initial phase.

The letter states that the commission took the step aiming to conduct the upcoming parliamentary election in a free and fair manner.

It also noted that proposals for the transfer of OCs and UNOs in the first phase should be submitted to the EC by 5 December.

Later, on Saturday, Ashok Kumar Debnath said the decision to transfer all the officers-in-charge of all police stations and Upazila Nirbahi Officers was taken on the basis of field level information.

"The transfers are not expected to cause any disruptions," he said while talking to reporters at his office at Election Commission Building in Agargaon this evening.