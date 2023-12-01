EC asks home ministry to transfer all OCs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 December, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 08:11 pm

Related News

EC asks home ministry to transfer all OCs

TBS Report
01 December, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 08:11 pm
A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the home ministry to transfer the officers-in-charge (OCs) of all police stations ahead of the 12th national election.

According to a letter sent to the senior secretary of public security division on Thursday, all the OCs who have completed more than six months of service at their current workplace should be transferred in the first phase.

The letter also states that a proposal for the transfer of OCs in the first phase should be sent to the EC by 5 December.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 12th JS polls is slated to take place on 7 January 2024.

Top News

Election Commission / EC / Transfer / OC / JS polls / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

(From Left) Sahid Hossain Mustakim, Sadia Ahmmed and Jishanul Islam are from United International University while Aadiba Tasneem Anam, who was not present at the event, studies at North South University. PHOTO: COURTESY

IPBlockchainPro: An invention by Bangladeshi students that could revolutionise the IP landscape

57m | Pursuit
Infograph: TBS

Elevate your leadership skills with free online courses

2h | Pursuit
Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

8h | Panorama
Kissinger’s foreign policy and courses of action during his active years in office altered the lives of millions across the world. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Kissinger: A quiet end to a bloody legacy

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Small parties make big buzz

Small parties make big buzz

2h | TBS Stories
Are these the most thrilling hotels?

Are these the most thrilling hotels?

3h | TBS World
Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

21h | TBS Economy
Expatriates can now deposit in forex

Expatriates can now deposit in forex

22h | TBS Economy