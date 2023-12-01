EC asks home ministry to transfer all OCs

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the home ministry to transfer the officers-in-charge (OCs) of all police stations ahead of the 12th national election.

According to a letter sent to the senior secretary of public security division on Thursday, all the OCs who have completed more than six months of service at their current workplace should be transferred in the first phase.

The letter also states that a proposal for the transfer of OCs in the first phase should be sent to the EC by 5 December.

The 12th JS polls is slated to take place on 7 January 2024.