Not possible to guard thousands of polling booths: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 09:49 pm

Related News

Not possible to guard thousands of polling booths: CEC

Addressing the Trinamool BNP’s call for army deployment, the CEC said, “In previous discussions, each party advocated for the army’s presence. The deployment of the army is highly desirable.”

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 09:49 pm
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

It is not possible for one person to guard thousands of polling booths during the next national elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Thursday.

"It is not feasible for one person to oversee 42,000 polling centers having 3 lakh booths. While an angel might perform this task, we as humans cannot. We will do as much as possible within human capabilities," said the CEC during a meeting with the Trinamool BNP at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

Addressing the Trinamool BNP's call for army deployment, the CEC said, "In previous discussions, each party advocated for the army's presence. The deployment of the army is highly desirable."

Emphasising the importance of the media and election observers in ensuring fair polls, he said, "We will monitor whether voters are entering the booths via the media. Once the voters are inside, neither the media nor the election commission will be able to observe them, as we do not have that authority. After casting their ballots, whatever voters express – whether the voting was fair or compromised – the media should disseminate it.

"We do not want misinformation from the media. We seek objective information," said the CEC, appealing for everyone's cooperation.

The CEC also pointed out that there may be attempts to hinder the media's access to the polling centers.

He said, "We assert that the media can enter. They do not require special access. Simply go to the center and inform the presiding officer of the house name. You will move around, enter the booth, and capture images. You cannot go where the casting is taking place. If anyone witnesses ballots being cast illegally anywhere, it should also be broadcast."

The CEC additionally urged all parties to appoint polling agents and provide them with proper training.

He emphasised that the agents should not leave the booth.

Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Polling centres / Bangladesh Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Capital city of Norway Oslo is a beautiful city with rich heritage and a vibrant cultural scene. Photo: Collected

From dream to reality: My unexpected journey to Norway

6h | Explorer
Representational image. Photo: iStock

Yesterday when I was young: Epiphany from a fever dream

7h | Features
Claudia Goldin, winner of the 2023 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. Photo: Reuters

Goldin took women's careers from economic sideshow to mainstream

9h | Panorama
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Cutting subsidies won't address the woes of the energy sector

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

2h | TBS SPORTS
It took 17 years for the Palestinian 14 groups to reach an agreement for elections!

It took 17 years for the Palestinian 14 groups to reach an agreement for elections!

13m | TBS World
Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

3h | TBS World
Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

4h | TBS World