Not possible to guard thousands of polling booths: CEC

It is not possible for one person to guard thousands of polling booths during the next national elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Thursday.

"It is not feasible for one person to oversee 42,000 polling centers having 3 lakh booths. While an angel might perform this task, we as humans cannot. We will do as much as possible within human capabilities," said the CEC during a meeting with the Trinamool BNP at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

Addressing the Trinamool BNP's call for army deployment, the CEC said, "In previous discussions, each party advocated for the army's presence. The deployment of the army is highly desirable."

Emphasising the importance of the media and election observers in ensuring fair polls, he said, "We will monitor whether voters are entering the booths via the media. Once the voters are inside, neither the media nor the election commission will be able to observe them, as we do not have that authority. After casting their ballots, whatever voters express – whether the voting was fair or compromised – the media should disseminate it.

"We do not want misinformation from the media. We seek objective information," said the CEC, appealing for everyone's cooperation.

The CEC also pointed out that there may be attempts to hinder the media's access to the polling centers.

He said, "We assert that the media can enter. They do not require special access. Simply go to the center and inform the presiding officer of the house name. You will move around, enter the booth, and capture images. You cannot go where the casting is taking place. If anyone witnesses ballots being cast illegally anywhere, it should also be broadcast."

The CEC additionally urged all parties to appoint polling agents and provide them with proper training.

He emphasised that the agents should not leave the booth.