None can own lands over 60 bighas: Cabinet secretary

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam has said the government will seize privately-owned land above 60 bighas.

"If there are more than 60 bighas of privately owned land, the government will seize it and take it away," he told the media Thursday (19 May) after a cabinet meeting.

The meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office, gave primary approval to draft Land Development Tax Act-2022 and Land Reform Act-2022. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting.

However, if the land is in use for export-oriented agricultural products or any other processing industry then the rule will not be applicable.

"It was an ordinance of 1984, which has been introduced as a land reform law. No one can own more than 60 bighas of land. Tax will be waived up to 25 bighas," the secretary said.

Regarding the Land Development Tax Act, Khandaker Anwarul Islam said that a new law is being enacted by revising an earlier ordinance.

If someone owns land above 25 bighas, tax has to be paid for all the lands he or she owns.

"The individual will be fined at the rate of 6.2% upon failing to pay the tax for three years," added the cabinet secretary.

He said government cemeteries, crematoriums, mosques, Eidgahs, grounds, temples, churches or public places for worship have been exempted from land development tax.

"However, in case of private or family graveyard, tax has to be paid. Because family cemeteries are recorded under individual ownership," he said.