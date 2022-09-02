No such list on alleged 600 disappearances published anywhere: IGP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 08:54 pm

No such list on alleged 600 disappearances published anywhere: IGP

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 08:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has said no list has been published anywhere about the alleged forced disappearances of 600 people by the security forces in Bangladesh.

"They [US] alleged that 600 people have been made victims of enforced disappearances by RAB since 2009. But I joined the force in 2015. So why am I included in that list?" he said raising question about the US sanction on RAB and its officials over human rights abuses and repression.

While addressing a reception by a citizens committee in New York, US on Thursday (1 September), Benazir Ahmed said, "I don't want to blame the US administration or Americans. Because, it was done by those who did not vote for Bangabandhu's boat in the 1970 election – who were against the Liberation War in 1971."

Leaders, workers of the citizen committee as well as common people of the US gathered at Gulshan Terrace Auditorium near Jackson Heights and gave the reception, according to a press release issued Friday. 

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said, "We won independence by fighting for freedom. But, our struggle for liberation still continues. We have to win this fight."
He said that conspiracy against the country and its progress and development must be stopped.

The IGP is currently in New York to attend in the United Nations Police Chiefs' Conference as a member of the Bangladesh delegation led by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
 

