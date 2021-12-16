US sanction on RAB, its officials to be resolved thru dialogue: Momen 

A day after getting a call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Bangladesh's Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said that the issue of sanction on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its officials will be resolved through dialogue.

"The main objective of our telephone conversation was to discuss on sanction issue. He (Blinken) was very positive, "Momen said while answering a question in a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy during the visit of Indian President.



"We (both FM) will meet soon and will conduct more than one dialogue. He invited me to visit USA in next spring," the foreign minister added.

"I told him that people of Bangladesh did not like such sanction without prior discussing to Bangladesh as both countries belonging a very good relation," added Momen.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to Abdul Momen on Wednesday evening and discussed issues of mutual interests.

The two sides discussed bilateral issues and areas of cooperation between the two countries.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam said on the eve of 50th anniversary of the Victory of Bangladesh, the US Secretary of State and Foreign Minister Dr Momen spoke over phone at a length.

"Both renewed the resolve to take forward the relationship further. They also agreed to increased engagement while celebrating 50th anniversary of bilateral relationship," the State Minister tweeted.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken reaffirmed their long-standing partnership with Bangladesh on development, economic growth, and security.

"The two leaders discussed the importance of human rights and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and address shared global challenges," said the Spokesperson.

Though details could not be known, the Foreign Minister is scheduled to brief the media on Thursday afternoon, highlighting the Indian President's state visit.

He is expected to share more on the telephone conversation with Blinken.

On 10 December, the US State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials, including the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) and former RAB director general (DG) Benazir Ahmed.

