New CJ, 3 remaining interim govt advisers to take oath at 12pm

Portfolios of the advisors of the interim government. Infographics: TBS

Three advisers of the newly formed interim government, who couldn't take oath on Wednesday as they were outside Dhaka, are set to take oath at 12pm today (11 August).

The press wing of the president's office confirmed the matter.

The three remaining advisers are- Faruk-e-Azam, Bidhan Ranjan Roy and Supradip Chakma.

Besides, newly appointed Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed will also take oath from the president today.

The new interim government of Bangladesh, led by its Chief Adviser, Dr Muhammad Yunus, was sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday.

The advisers who have sworn in are Md Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, Syeda Rezwana Hasan, Farida Akhtar, Brigadier General M Sakhawat Hossain, Saleh Uddin Ahmed, Dr Asif Nazrul, Adilur Rahman Khan; Hasan Arif, Touhid Hossain, AFM Khalid Hasan, Nurjahan Begum, and Sharmeen Murshid.