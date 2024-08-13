More than 47,000 people died in Europe last year due to heat: report

Europe

Reuters
13 August, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 11:04 am

Related News

More than 47,000 people died in Europe last year due to heat: report

Last year was the world's hottest on record. As climate change continues to increase temperatures, Europeans live in the world's fastest-warming continent, facing growing health risks stemming from intense heat

Reuters
13 August, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 11:04 am
A cyclist cools off at a fountain at Madrid Rio park during the second day of the heatwave, in Madrid, Spain, July 25, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ana Beltran/File Photo
A cyclist cools off at a fountain at Madrid Rio park during the second day of the heatwave, in Madrid, Spain, July 25, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ana Beltran/File Photo

More than 47,000 people died in Europe due to scorching temperatures in 2023, with countries in the region's south hit the hardest, according to a report by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) published on Monday. 

Last year was the world's hottest on record. As climate change continues to increase temperatures, Europeans live in the world's fastest-warming continent, facing growing health risks stemming from intense heat.  

The 2023 death toll - below the more than 60,000 heat-related deaths estimated for the previous year - would have been 80% higher without measures introduced in the past 20 years to help people adapt to rising temperatures, such as early warning systems and healthcare improvements, according to the report by the Spanish research centre. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Our results show how there have been societal adaptation processes to high temperatures during the present century, which have dramatically reduced the heat-related vulnerability and mortality burden of recent summers, especially among the elderly," said Elisa Gallo, researcher at ISGlobal and lead author of the study.

Researchers used death and temperature records from 35 European countries. They estimate that 47,690 died from causes related to high temperatures.

Adjusting the data for population, Greece, Bulgaria, Italy and Spain were the countries with the highest mortality rates related to heat.

Environment / Top News / World+Biz

EU heatwave / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

16h | Videos
Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

14h | Videos
What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

15h | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

18h | Videos