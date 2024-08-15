Premier League chief warns of 'saturation point'

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters warns that football could hit a saturation point if more matches continue to be added to the calendar. This statement comes as the Premier League joins other domestic competitions in Europe and player unions in a legal challenge against FIFA regarding the sport's calendar. They claim FIFA hasn't engaged in meaningful consultations with them on scheduling matters.

FIFA has previously denied allegations of insufficient consultation with organizations like FIFPRO and the World Leagues Association concerning plans for a 32-team Club World Cup. The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has also highlighted the risks to player welfare extensively. Masters expressed concerns that excessive football might lead to a decline in interest among fans, saying, "It's really difficult to predict when saturation takes hold. We have a lot of football, and our clubs participate in multiple competitions, so it should be a concern. I think we will reach a point of saturation."

The legal action is focused not only on FIFA's plans for an expanded Club World Cup but also on the potential impact of its scheduling on existing competitions. Masters questioned the feasibility of clubs fielding strong teams at the start of the Premier League season, given their obligation to provide players with three weeks' rest, which they might not receive under the current schedule. He stressed the need for a new agreement, saying, "The Club World Cup is a relevant competition that should develop in its own way, but not at the expense of other competitions."

Masters defended the Premier League's own pre-season initiatives, such as the Summer Series in the United States, against accusations of contributing to the issue. He argued that pre-season is essential for players to be physically prepared for the season, stating, "Pre-season is about coming back. If you want to walk over the white line on Saturday in a Premier League match, you've got to be physically on point. You cannot be unfit. Therefore, a pre-season is required, with matches in it. Obviously, we try to make that pre-season part of the show and the promotion. I don't think there's anything wrong with that."