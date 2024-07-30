No decision yet to release 6 quota protest coordinators: DB chief

DB chief Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid briefed media regarding the detention of quota movement coordinators at his office on Sunday (28 July). Photo: TBS

No decision has been taken yet regarding the release of six coordinators of the quota reform platform from the custody, DB chief Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid said today (30 July).

"Various quarters have appealed for the release of the six coordinators. However, no decision has been made regarding their release," he said while talking to reporters at DB office this afternoon.

He also reiterated that the six coordinators of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have been kept under DB custody for "security reasons".

Earlier yesterday, the DB chief said the six coordinators will be released and sent back to their family members very soon.

The coordinators are: Nahid Islam, Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah, Abu Baker Majumdar, Asif Mahmud and Nusrat Tabassum.

All of them were picked up by the DB on Saturday for 'security reasons'.

On 28 July, the six coordinators of the quota protests called off all protest programmes of the movement while they were in DB custody.

But the protesting students rejected the decision, saying that the coordinators "were forced to issue the statement".

However, DB chief Harun-Or-Rashid dismissed the claims, calling it a rumour.