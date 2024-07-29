Six quota movement coordinators to soon be released: DB chief

The six coordinators of the quota protest, currently in DB custody, will be released and sent back to their family members very soon, said the Detective Branch (DB) of Police Chief Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid today (29 July).

He made the remarks while talking to the reporters in front of the DB office on Minto Road in the capital.

The coordinators are: Nahid Islam, Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah, Abu Baker Majumdar, Asif Mahmud and Nusrat Tabassum.

Earlier last evening (28 July), the six coordinators of the quota protests called off all protest programmes of the movement while they were in DB custody.

All of them were picked up by the DB on Saturday for 'security reasons'.