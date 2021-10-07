No compromise over ad-free broadcasting of foreign channels: Hasan Mahmud

The government won't compromise over its policy of allowing only add-free TV channels to broadcast in the country, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said on Thursday.

The law in this regard has not been implemented in 15 years, he mentioned.

"But this time we have done enough groundwork and will remain firm on our decision to implement clean-feed broadcasting of overseas channels," the minister said following a meeting with the leaders of Editors' Forum.

In the meeting, the minister listened to all complaints and demands of the editors and pledged to do his best to solve those.

"I am trying to do things on the basis of justice and fairness," he said.

Soon discipline will be ensured in the entire media industry, the minister said.