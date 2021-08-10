No alternative to launching online tea auction system: Tea Board chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 04:52 pm

As part of establishing a digital Bangladesh, introducing the online tea auction is now a demand of time, he says

Tea workers were brought here by the British companies from different parts of India. Photo: Wikipedia 
There is no alternative to launching online tea auction system to speed up the tea auction and distribution structure in the country, said Bangladesh Tea Board Chairman Major General Md Ashraful Islam.

The tea board chief came up with the remarks while attending a meeting with TTAB and tea brokers at Chattogram auction centre on Tuesday, said a press release.

As part of establishing a digital Bangladesh, introducing the online tea auction is now a demand of time and Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh (TTBA) should take prompt measures in this regard, he suggested.

"With the online system consumers will be able to buy tea from home.  Besides, owners would also get to know about the prices during the auctions", he said.  

Experimental online tea auctions have been launched already, he said, adding that all kinds of technical, infrastructural assistance and training will be provided regarding the matter. 

