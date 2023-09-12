3,000 kg of rotten tea leaves seized in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 10:07 pm

Related News

3,000 kg of rotten tea leaves seized in Ctg

During the operation, officials also discovered 70 bags of tea without any labels, and having no information about production date, origin, or purchaser

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 10:07 pm
Bangladesh Tea Board confiscating expired tea leaves at a raid in Sitakunda. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh Tea Board confiscating expired tea leaves at a raid in Sitakunda. Photo: TBS

A total of 3,000 kg of expired and foul-smelling tea leaves have been seized from the warehouse of Asib Brothers in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila during a recent drive. 

Later, those tea leaves were destroyed and disposed of at a nearby waste disposal site.

Additionally, 70 bags of unlabelled tea were seized during the operation at Banur Bazar area, which was led by Tea Board Deputy Secretary and Executive Magistrate Ruhul Amin.

There was no mention of the expiry date, source garden, and purchase details on those bags.

Ruhul Amin said, "Substantial evidence has been gathered against Asib Brothers for distributing low-quality tea in subpar packaging, putting consumer health at risk. The Tea Board will take legal actions against such unscrupulous businesses." 

He added that similar operations will continue in the future.

Ahsan Habib, procurement officer of the Bangladesh Tea Board, along with Assistant Director Abdullah Al Borhan and Shah Akib Martuja, were present at the scene during the drive.

A similar operation was conducted on 10 September, during which around 1,500 kg of spoiled tea leaves were destroyed, and Asib Brothers' warehouse was sealed by a mobile court of the Bangladesh Tea Board.
 

Top News

Bangladesh Tea Board / raid / confiscation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

6h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

6h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

13h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

2h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

1h | TBS Today
North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

3h | TBS World
Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

8h | TBS World