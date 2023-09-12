3,000 kg of rotten tea leaves seized in Ctg

A total of 3,000 kg of expired and foul-smelling tea leaves have been seized from the warehouse of Asib Brothers in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila during a recent drive.

Later, those tea leaves were destroyed and disposed of at a nearby waste disposal site.

Additionally, 70 bags of unlabelled tea were seized during the operation at Banur Bazar area, which was led by Tea Board Deputy Secretary and Executive Magistrate Ruhul Amin.

There was no mention of the expiry date, source garden, and purchase details on those bags.

Ruhul Amin said, "Substantial evidence has been gathered against Asib Brothers for distributing low-quality tea in subpar packaging, putting consumer health at risk. The Tea Board will take legal actions against such unscrupulous businesses."

He added that similar operations will continue in the future.

Ahsan Habib, procurement officer of the Bangladesh Tea Board, along with Assistant Director Abdullah Al Borhan and Shah Akib Martuja, were present at the scene during the drive.

A similar operation was conducted on 10 September, during which around 1,500 kg of spoiled tea leaves were destroyed, and Asib Brothers' warehouse was sealed by a mobile court of the Bangladesh Tea Board.

