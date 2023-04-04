NHRC team inspects Bangabazar fire scene

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) including its Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, permanent member Md Salim Reza and other officials visited the scene of the terrible fire in Bangabazar.

At the time, the chairman told the media, "There were about 3,000 shops, all of which have been burnt. The traders have suffered extreme losses. We call upon the concerned to come forward to provide them with the necessary assistance."

He further said, "We often see that such incidents are investigated, reports are submitted but no action is taken as per the report. We feel that by ensuring proper investigation of all the fires and exemplary punishment of those who caused such fires due to negligence, such incidents should be prevented."