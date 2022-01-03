Naval accidents: Call for new law to deliver justice 

Legal experts have called on authorities to enact a new law scrapping the Inland Shipping Ordinance under which naval accidents are still being tried in court.

Citing a Supreme Court ruling which scrapped the 1976 ordinance, they said the ordinance is also outdated and victims of naval accidents will be deprived of justice unless a timely law is enacted.

"A Supreme Court verdict decreed all laws and ordinances, formulated during martial law, to be scrapped. The court also directed to amend those laws. As such, trying naval accidents under the Inland Shipping Ordinance is unconstitutional," said Sara Hossain, honorary executive director of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), in a discussion meeting on Monday.

In the event held at the capital's Cirdap auditorium, she also said it is imperative to formulate a new law and scrap the outdated ordinance.

She further called for excluding that part of the Road Transport Act formulated in 2018 which reduced punishment for drivers involved in road accidents.

BLAST panel lawyer Jibanananda Jayanti said, "MV Nasrin's sinking in the Meghna River in July 2003 killed at least 650 people and left hundreds missing. Hundreds were injured. Although a case was filed for this incident in 2004, the trial has not finished yet."

He said, "In addition, if you file a lawsuit for damages due to a naval accident, you will have to pay a higher court fee. This is a major reason why most victims and their families are reluctant to seek compensation."

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), said the main reason for these accidents is the lack of "political goodwill".

Supreme Court Lawyer Barrister Aneek R Haque said, "The culture of taking bribes and allowing unfit vessels to operate needs to stop, and unscrupulous BIWTA officials should be punished."

Justice Nizamul Huq Nassim, chairman of the Press Council chaired the meeting attended by Ilias Kanchan, the founding chairman of "Nirapad Sarak Chai".