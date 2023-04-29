Trawler with wedding party capsize in Patuakhali: Groom, 3 others still missing

The search for four people including a groom, his mother and two others, who went missing after a trawler carrying a wedding party capsized in Tetulia River in Patuakhali's Dashmina upazila on Friday (28 April), resumed on Saturday for the second day.

Those who remain missing were identified as the groom Rabbi Hawladar, 20, son of Manir Hawladar of Guli Auliapur; his mother, Selina Akter, 40; Khadiza, 5, daughter of Dhalu Hawladar; and Mansura, 8, daughter of Belal Munshi.

Local administration, three units of Fire Services and the Navy jointly started conducting the rescue operation on Saturday morning, said Anwar Hossain, leader of Dashmina Fire Service Station.

Nafisa Naz Nia, Dashmina Upazila Nirbahi Officer, said the local administration has taken the matter with utmost importance to rescue the missing persons.

Earlier, on Friday, a woman was dead and four went missing when the trawler carrying a wedding party capsized in the river during a storm while returning with the bride.

Bride Sumaiya and 14 others were on the trawler.

The deceased was identified as Lipi Begum, 30, wife of Dhalu Hawladar of Uttar Ronogopaldi in the upazila.