Abhijan-10 fire: 4 including owners, masters and drivers accused in probe report

Four people including owners of Abhijan-10, its masters and drivers were found responsible for the fire that broke out on 24 December on the Sugandha river in Jhalakathi, says a probe report, submitted by the committee of the Ministry of Shipping.

According to the report, officials of the Department of Shipping and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) working at Sadarghat have been extremely negligent in discharging their duties.

The convener of the committee on Monday (3 January) night and the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Md Tofail Islam submitted the report to Ministry Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury.

The report contains 25 recommendations and steps to be taken to prevent such accidents.

The committee has recommended stopping the "rotation" system used by owners for making more profit by running fewer launches.

Passengers were packed in the launch sue to this system, which increased the number of casualties in the accident.

According to the investigation report, the engine malfunctioned after the MV Abhijan-10 launch crossed Chandpur terminal. When the launch could not be repaired it should have been docked at a nearby terminal immediately.

Many even requested them to dock the launch but the master and the engine driver continued to operate the faulty launch without paying attention to the requests.

No attempt was made to extinguish the fire at the launch as well, the report said.

It is also said that the engine of the launch stopped after the fire broke out. After about 15 minutes the launch moved toward the bank of the river at Char Batarakanda village in Dhansindri union of Jhalakathi.

It was here that Masum Billah, the first-class engine driver of the launch, Abul Kalam, the second-class engine driver and the engine room assistants fled from them.

Despite having enough time to anchor or tie the launch, they did not even try.

Because the launch was not anchored or tie up where it first landed, it moved back into the middle of the river. About 40 minutes after the launch caught fire, it docked at Diakul village on the other side of the river. Many passengers were burnt during this time and many jumped into the river.

If attempts were taken to extinguish the fire, if the launch had been anchored at Char Batarakanda village, the fire would not have been so severe, the report said.

Stating that the fire started from the launch engine, the committee held the owners responsible and said that according to the registration certificate, the total capacity of the two engines of the launch was 1100 horsepower (BHP). But the owners, without the permission of the Department of Shipping, violated the terms of the certificate and added an old 3036 BHP engine of another ship.

Whether the modified engine is suitable for the launch has not been tested by the appropriate authorities.

According to inland ship rules, an inland marine engineer (IME) has to be hired on the launch if an engine with a capacity of more than 1020 kW or 1501.92 BHP is added to a vessel. But there was no one in this position at the launch.

The owner of the dockyard has also been blamed for adding an old engine to the launch at an expired dockyard without permission from the Department of Shipping.

The worst launch fire in memory occurred in the early hours of 24 December off Jhalakathi town as Abhijan-10 packed with more than 800 passengers was on the way to Barguna from Dhaka.

More than 40 people died in the incident while over 70 people suffered injuries and many are still missing.