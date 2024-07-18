Nationwide shutdown paralyses cities, protesters block highways

The country is currently in the throes of a nationwide 'complete shutdown' as quota reform activists enforce a day-long protest against recent violent crackdowns on students, while also demanding reforms in government job quotas.

The shutdown, announced by the protesters, has paralysed normal life across the country, affecting intercity communication and public services.

The protesters have reportedly blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, Dhaka-Barishal highway and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway.

The quota reform protesters in Narayanganj blocked the Chittagong road area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway around 11am. At the time they chased away some Chhatra League men who allegedly came to foil their peaceful protest and later set fire to a motorcycle left behind by the fleeing BCL activists.

Siddhirganj police station Officer-in-charge Abu Bakkar Siddique said the situation is now under control although there was tension initially.

Photo: Sabit Al Hasan/TBS

In Barishal, school and college students have led the protests this morning. They came down on streets effectively shutting down the city and blocking major highways.

Students blocked the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Rupatoli area since 10:30am.

"The police have asked us to leave the road," said student protestor Mahfuz, adding, "But we will not leave. We will not go home until our demands are met. The government is being unjust to us."

In Chattogram, the new bridge area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway became a scene of violent clashes between anti-quota protesters and law enforcement forces since morning.

Meanwhile, in the vicinity of Chittagong Government Women's College, situated within the Khulshi police station area, there were reports of multiple explosions. Allegedly, some young individuals armed with batons attacked students there.

Since last night, the Dhaka-Chattogram highway has been closed due to clashes between police and protesters at various locations connecting the highway. As a result, people have turned to trains and airplanes for urgent travel needs, as long-distance road traffic remains suspended.

Chattogram Railways Divisional Manager Saiful Islam confirmed an increased demand for train travel due to the absence of road traffic and said trains are operating on schedule. Similarly, Shah Amanat International Airport, which handles 40-45 domestic flights daily along with 20 international flights, has continued its normal operations, according to Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, the airport's Public Relations Officer.

In Rajshahi, long-distance bus services have been suspended due to the shutdown, though intercity buses continue to operate. Local markets and shops remain closed, with reduced traffic observed throughout the city.

Some quota protesters tried to stage a demonstration at the Sahib Bazar zero point of the city, but they were chased away by the ruling party activists. Meanwhile, the situation in Rajshahi University campus is relatively calm as most students have left residential halls.

In Lakshmipur and Noakhali, all long-distance bus services have been halted. Only auto-rickshaws and CNG-powered vehicles are plying on internal routes.

In Sylhet, long-distance bus services are non-operational due to fears among drivers, despite no official instruction from transport unions.

Meanwhile, increased police presence has been noted across university and college areas, including Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) to prevent potential clashes, Sylhet Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Public Media) Md Saiful Islam has confirmed.

He said police presence has been reinforced at key locations and intersections throughout the city to enure the safety of residents and safeguarding public property.

Photo: Sabit Al Hasan/TBS

In Narayanganj, clashes between police and protesting students are underway in Chashara area of the city.

The conflict erupted when students threw bottles at police vehicles, APCs, and water cannons deployed against students gathered in protest. In response, tear gas and rubber bullets were fired by police.

In Dhaka, the day started with a clash between police and Brac Univerisity students at its campus in the capital's Merul Badda. Multiple clashes were reported later in other parts of the city including Dhanmondi-27, Mirpur-10, Shonir Akhra etc, which resulted in severe public transport disruptions in the capital.

Besides, no long-haul buses left the city from the Gabtoli bus stand today.

The shutdown has effectively halted railways nationwide and disrupted road transport severely. Ambulances, media vehicles, and emergency service vehicles are the only ones allowed on the roads, exacerbating difficulties for commuters and businesses.

People across the country also reported experiencing disruptions in mobile data services with no 4G service available anywhere.

Meanwhile, the government has deployed 229 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to maintain law and order situation across the country centering today's "complete shutdown" programme announced by quota reform protesters.

Quota reform protesters announced the programme yesterday (17 July), in protest of the violent attacks on them carried out by law enforcement agencies.

"The nationwide "complete shutdown" will be enforced at all public and private institutions except hospitals, media, and emergency service institutions," Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of the quota reform movement said.