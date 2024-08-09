Anamul recalls loss of close friend during protests, hopes Pakistan tour brings solace

As the country faces political turmoil, the impact on its cricketers has been significant. Anamul, who will captain Bangladesh A in their upcoming matches in Pakistan, shared his experiences and hopes during a press conference at the Shere Bangla National Stadium before the team's departure.

Anamul recounted the pain of losing his friend, Akram, who was killed during the protests on July 25. "Akram was more than a friend; he was like a brother to me. His death has left a deep void," Anamul expressed with visible emotion. The tragedy was compounded by his inability to connect with his family, who were in Dhaka while he was in Chattogram. "The situation was chaotic. I couldn't reach my family, and that helplessness was overwhelming."

The uncertainty following the fall of the Awami League government also took a toll on Anamul. He described sleepless nights, marked by anxiety and unrest. "I was awake from 2 am to 5 am, trying to care for my child while chaos unfolded outside," he recalled. The sight of people patrolling the streets to protect their homes was unsettling for him. "We don't want to live like this. We all deserve peace and our basic rights."

Anamul also commended the students who stepped up to manage Dhaka's traffic during the absence of the police, highlighting their discipline and dedication. "They've done an incredible job. This is the Bangladesh we aspire to," he noted.

When asked about the silence of prominent figures like Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza, Anamul maintained a careful stance. He acknowledged that everyone handles such situations differently. "It's a personal choice whether to speak out or not. My focus was on my family and mourning my friend. I can't speak for others," he said.

Looking ahead, Anamul expressed hope that the upcoming tour to Pakistan would be a positive distraction for both the players and the fans back home. "Cricket has a way of bringing us together. This tour is crucial for our preparation, especially with the Test series on the horizon. We hope to give our fans something to smile about during these tough times."

Bangladesh A's tour includes two four-day matches and three one-day games in Islamabad, with the senior team set to follow for a two-Test series starting on 21 August in Rawalpindi.