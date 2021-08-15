National Mourning Day: PM Sheikh Hasina receives condolences from Pak PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 12:15 pm

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In a message to the PM on Saturday on the occasion of the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu, Imran Khan conveyed his condolences, reports Prothom Alo.

"We extend our deepest condolences to you and the people of Bangladesh on the 46th martyrdom anniversary of your father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other members of your family," Imran Khan wrote to Hasina.

"May Allah Almighty grant him (Bangabandhu) and other members of your family a place in heaven. Amen!" the message read.

