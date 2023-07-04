NAM meeting: Dhaka reiterates commitment to multilateralism

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 06:42 pm

Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen on Tuesday reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to multilateralism in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Senior Officials meeting held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"The languages proposed by Bangladesh in the NAM Summit document reflect our long-standing commitment to multilateralism as well as foreign policy dictum of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – Friendship to all, Malice toward none – which is reflective of the core principles of NAM," said the foreign secretary while speaking during the negotiation for finalisation of NAM Summit document/declaration.

In the Summit document, in many paragraphs, the NAM foreign ministers commended Bangladesh's efforts and contribution on different issues such as culture of peace, SDGs, peacekeeping, peacebuilding, climate change, health and environmental issues. 

Through this document, the foreign ministers of NAM member states urgently called for creating necessary conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingyas and also called for the early and full implementation of the arrangement between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

At the NAM Senior Officials Meeting, NAM member states finalised the summit document which will be adopted in the NAM Ministerial on 5-6 July 2023. Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh delegation in the meeting.

This Senior Officials Meeting and Ministerial are the preparatory meeting of the next NAM Summit to be held in Uganda from 19-20 January 2024 and this summit document will be finally adopted in that summit.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen / NAM

