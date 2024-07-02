New Lithuanian ambassador assures facilitating visas for Bangladeshi students 

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 01:35 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 01:41 am

Foreign secretary advised the Lithuanian envoy to explore trade opportunities and send regular trade delegations to Bangladesh

Newly appointed non-resident Ambassador of Lithuania to Bangladesh, Diana Mickevičienė meets Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on 1 July. Photo: UNB
Newly appointed non-resident Ambassador of Lithuania to Bangladesh, Diana Mickevičienė has assured Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on exploring ways to facilitate visas for Bangladeshi students.     

She paid a courtesy call on Momen at his office on Monday (1 July) where the foreign secretary congratulated her and discussed a number of issues of mutual interest. 

He enquired about the agricultural sector of Lithuania and possible cooperation between the two countries. 

He advised the Lithuanian envoy to explore trade opportunities and send regular trade delegations to Bangladesh. 

The foreign secretary suggested cooperation in the ICT sector between the two countries and recruitment of skilled IT professionals for Lithuanian fintech companies. 

Appreciating Bangladesh's sustained economic growth and potential market size, Ambassador Mickevičienė expressed Lithuania's willingness to enhance cooperation with Bangladesh in areas of agriculture, especially trading of grains, energy and ICT sectors.

Both sides agreed to facilitate signing of a MoU on holding regular Foreign Office Consultations between Bangladesh and Lithuania. Foreign Secretary also expressed interest in establishing collaboration between Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh and its counterpart in Lithuania. 

They also reassured commitment to enhance cooperation in the multilateral arena. 

Earlier, Diana Mickevičienė presented her credentials to the President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

Lithuania / Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen

