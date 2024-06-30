Foreign secretary highlights pivotal role of diplomacy in maintaining global peace, security

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed a distinguished delegation of participants of the Armed Forces War Course 2024 (AFWC 2024) from the National Defence College (NDC) on 30 June. Photo: UNB

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has emphasised the pivotal role of diplomacy in maintaining global peace and security.

He underscored the importance of seamless cooperation between the Bangladesh Armed Forces and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in achieving strategic national objectives.

Momen lauded the commitment of the Armed Forces to excellence in professional education and extended his appreciation for their dedication to the nation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed a distinguished delegation of participants of the Armed Forces War Course 2024 (AFWC 2024) from the National Defence College (NDC) on Sunday.

The visit marked a significant step towards fostering deeper understanding and collaboration between the realms of diplomacy and national security.

Led by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, the programme offered a platform for an exchange of insights and perspectives between the diplomatic and defense communities.

Dr Md. Nazrul Islam, Additional Foreign Secretary (Bilateral) and Inspector General of Missions, delivered a keynote presentation, further enriching the discourse.

Dr Nazrul delved into the intricate facets of diplomacy and security, shedding light on the dynamic interplay between these critical domains. His keynote presentation resonated with the audience, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach to addressing contemporary security challenges while preserving diplomatic endeavours.

Before that Director General (Administration) DM Salah Uddin Mahmud welcomed the delegates at the ministry.

The engagement also witnessed a distinguished guest, Lt Col Md Mamun Muntasir Haque, psc, Inf of AFWC 2024, who expressed his gratitude on behalf of the participants for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' arrangement of the programme.

He commended the ministry's dedication to promoting greater understanding and cooperation between military and diplomatic circles.

The visit concluded with a vibrant exchange of ideas in the questions and answers session, underlining the mutual commitment to fostering enduring ties between the Armed Forces War Course participants and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the event served as a testament to the shared vision of safeguarding national security and interests through a harmonious integration of diplomatic and security efforts.