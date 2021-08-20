Muslims observe Holy Ashura sans processions

Photo: Collected
Muslims across Bangladesh are observing the Holy Ashura on Friday, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), with religious fervour and solemnity.

On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members and 72 followers, embraced martyrdom at the hands of Yazid's soldiers on Karbala maidan in Iraq to uphold the teachings of the Prophet.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the day is being observed in a more muted way as the government has prohibited all  processions, including Tajia.

All other necessary religious rituals on the occasion of the holy Ashura can be performed maintaining health protocols, according to the Religious Affairs Ministry.

The day is a public holiday.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have already issued separate messages on the occasion.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

Different religious organisations have also chalked out various programmes on the occasion.

Islamic Foundation arranged a special waj and milad mahfil at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the 'Importance and Significance of the holy Ashura' on Thursday noon.

On the day, special prayers and monajat will be offered at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after the Jum'a prayer.

Pre-Covid, the Shia community in Bangladesh observed the day every year with elaborate programmes, including a traditional Tajia procession in the capital that starts from Imambara Husaini Dallan in Old Dhaka.

