DMP bans carrying daggers, axes, swords during Ashura celebrations

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday imposed some restrictions on the Tazia processions, which will be brought out by the Shia Muslim community across the country on Wednesday (17 July).

According to a notification issued today (15 July), Tazia procession will be held at different times in different places in the city. During the Tazia procession, people belonging to the Paik community participate the programme with machetes, daggers, scissors, spears, axes, swords and sticks, which may create an undesirable situation in the area.

In order to ensure the safety of city dwellers, the DMP commissioner has announced a complete ban on carrying daggers, scissors, spears, axes, swords, sticks and bursting firecrackers and crackers.

This order will remain in force from the start of the Tazia procession till the end.

The Tazia is set up inside azakhana, commonly known as imambara, which is a temporary area made specially for Muharram. The Muslim community members accompany the tazia in a procession with drums and chanting Ya Hussain. Tazia's arrival is a sign of the commencement of mourning.