Holy Ashura tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS
16 July, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 10:28 pm

Related News

Holy Ashura tomorrow

BSS
16 July, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 10:28 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hossain Ibn Ali (RA), the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), will be observed across the country tomorrow with due religious solemnity.

Tomorrow (17 July) is the 10th day of the month of Muharram in Hijri calendar-1446. This day is well-known as the "Holy Ashura".

It is regarded as the day of Karbala, a 'mourning and heartbreaking event', which has special religious significance for the Muslim community across the globe.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Muslims across the world recall the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) along with his family members and 72 followers, who embraced martyrdom in 680 AD in the desert of Karbala on the banks of the Euphrates River in Iraq while fighting for truth and justice against the Yazid forces.

Their self-sacrifice at Karbala Maidan to uphold the great ideals of Islam, the religion of peace and harmony, is a shining example in the history of humanity.

On the eve of the holy Ashura, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today issued separate messages, paying deep respect to Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

Noting that the Holy Ashura is a significant and mourning day for the entire Muslim Ummah, the President said the eternal words of the sacred Ashura, burning in the memory of the tragic events of Karbala, inspires the Muslims to speak out against injustice and oppression and also inspire them to follow the path of truth and justice.

President Shahabuddin hoped that the great teachings of Holy Ashura would reflect in the lives of all.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, termed the holy Ashura as a very mournful, significant and glorious day.

She said all have to uphold the day's significance in their hearts and participate in public welfare work from their respective positions in establishing truth and justice in the national life and build a non-discriminatory, happy, prosperous and peaceful 'Sonar Bangladesh' and also the 'Smart Bangladesh' envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The day is a public holiday.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air special programmes while newspapers and online news portals publish supplements highlighting the significance of the day.

On the occasion, special prayers and discussions highlighting the significance of Holy Ashura' will be held at mosques other places concerned including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and the Islamic Foundation (IF) in the country.

Ashura / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

13h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Action-counter action over quota reform movement

Action-counter action over quota reform movement

1h | Videos
5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

2h | Videos
Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2h | Videos