Six quota coordinators in DB custody 'call off all protest programmes'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 12:25 am

Students of different institutions block Shahbagh intersection for the third day in a row demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Students of different institutions block Shahbagh intersection for the third day in a row demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Six coordinators of the quota protests, who are in DB custody for "security reasons", have called off all protest programmes of the movement.

They made the announcement in a video message from the DB headquarters this (28 July) evening.

The statement has gone viral on social media.

The coordinators are: Nahid Islam, Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah, Abu Baker Majumdar, Asif Mahmud and Nusrat Tabassum. 

All of them were picked up by the DB on Saturday day for 'security reasons'.

In the video message, Nahid Islam, coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, is heard saying, "Our main demand was the logical reform of the quota [system for government jobs]. It has already been fulfilled by the government. Now, I strongly demand the government open educational institutions quickly to ensure a fair environment for education. In the interest of the whole, we are withdrawing all our programmes from this moment."

Nahid was seen reading a written statement.

"Many were unexpectedly injured and killed in the quota reform movement and the situations that arose in its wake. Moreover, there have been many violent incidents including arson in state institutions. We strongly condemn all these untoward incidents and demand fair investigation and speedy trial," he added.

Quota reform / Quota protest

