Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

The Bridges Division has decided to prohibit motorcycles from plying on Padma Bridge until further notice from Monday.

In a media release issued Sunday (26 June), the Bridges Division urged all media outlets in the country to broadcast the message to public.

The ban will start from Monday 6am and will remain effective until further notice.

Long queues of buses, trucks, cars, motorcycles, and ambulances were seen waiting in hundreds on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway till the gates of the bridge opened at 6am Sunday.

People started thronging the Mawa point of the bridge yesterday night to cross the bridge at first chance.

Meanwhile, many people were seen breaking the rules imposed by the BBA for the security and protection of the Padma Bridge.