BRTC bus breaks two barriers of Padma Bridge toll plaza

A BRTC bus has broken two barriers of the Padma Bridge toll plaza on Sunday, the first day when the bridge opened to traffic.

The incident took place at around 2:30pm at the Mawa toll point.

Photo: TBS

When contacted, the toll plaza officials declined to make any comment in this regard.

The toll plazas of the bridge, on both ends, opened for vehicles this morning at around 5:50am.

Photo: TBS

A total of five booths are being used to collect tolls out of the seven installed at the Mawa point. Two lanes have been dedicated for goods-laden trucks and the others are for motorcycles and private vehicles.

Officials working at the booths said that motorcycles take less time compared to other vehicles to complete toll formalities. On average it is taking less than a minute for collecting tolls from vehicles at the Mawa toll point.

Meanwhile, at the Jazira point, a total of six booths are now collecting tolls at a rate of 30 seconds per vehicle. The long tailback which formed during the early hours of Sunday at the Jazira end of the bridge has now eased.

People started thronging the Mawa point of the bridge since yesterday night to cross the bridge at the first chance.

After the gates of the bridge opened at 6am, long queues of buses, trucks, cars, motorcycles, and ambulances were seen waiting to cross the bridge.

The situation improved significantly as the day progressed and no tailbacks were reported from the two ends of the bridge since 12pm.

Meanwhile, many people were seen breaking the rules imposed by the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) for the security and protection of the Padma Bridge.

Authorities had earlier said people were not allowed to park their vehicles on the bridge to celebrate, take selfies or take a walk.

Photo: TBS

However, many crossed the bridge on foot, some got off their vehicles and motorcycles to take selfies, and record videos while law enforcers tried to bring the situation under control.

A motorcyclist will have to pay Tk100 to cross the Padma Bridge, while the toll is Tk2,400 for a large bus with three axles and Tk2,800 for a medium truck.

Photo: TBS

In addition, the rate has been set at Tk1,600 for a mini truck (up to five tonnes); Tk2,100 for a medium truck (5-8 tonnes); Tk2,800 for a medium truck (8-11 tonnes); Tk5,500 for a truck (up to three-axle) and Tk6,000 for trailer (up to four axles).

An additional Tk1,500 will be charged for each axle for a trailer larger than four axles.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 6.15-kilometre Padma Bridge on Saturday. She paid toll as the first traveller on the bridge.