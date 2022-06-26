2 motorcyclists killed in first accident on Padma Bridge

Two people have been killed in a motorcycle accident on the Padma Bridge on the first day of opening for traffic.

The accident took place between the 27th and 28th pillars of the bridge on Sunday (26 June) night, said Munshiganj Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sumon Dev.

The deceased are Md Alamgir Hossain, 25 and Md Fazlu, 24, said Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost In-charge Bacchu Mia.

A video of the accident has gone viral on social media.

As seen in the video, two seriously injured people are lying on the bridge. Bloodstain and the shoes of the injured are lying next to the accident site while preparations are underway to take them to the hospital.

The duo succumbed to the injuries later on.

Asked about the incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Padma Bridge North Police Station Alamgir Hossain said, "We have heard about the accident and probing into the matter."

Long queues of buses, trucks, cars, motorcycles, and ambulances were seen waiting in hundreds on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway till the gates of the bridge opened at 6am Sunday.

People started thronging the Mawa point of the bridge yesterday night to cross the bridge at first chance.

However, the situation improved significantly as the day progressed.

Meanwhile, many people were seen breaking the rules imposed by the BBA for the security and protection of the Padma Bridge.

The Bridges Division banned motorcycles on the bridge from Monday.