Mother, son held for joining protest to save Tetultala field

Police have arrested Syeda Ratna, one of the activists of 'Tetultala Field Saving Committee', and her son Mohammad Isa Abdullah from Kalabagan.

They were picked up from Tetultala ground on Sunday (24 April) morning and taken to Kalabagan Police Station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner (DC) (Ramna Division) Sajjadur Rahman said, "I can't talk about this as I am out (of office). Talk to the officer-in-charge of Kalabagan station."

Seeking anonymity, an official of Kalabagan Police Station told TBS that Syeda Ratna and her son had been arrested and brought to the police station in the morning on charges of obstructing the construction of a police station building.

A case is being filed against them for obstructing government work, he added.

According to locals, the Tetultala field used to be a playground for local kids and a place to stroll for the elders.

Dhaka South City Corporation sources said the field is not listed by the corporation.

A notice issued by the Dhaka district administration on 24 August last year said the government had proposed to acquire the property to build DMP's Kalabagan police station.

Later, from 11 September, residents of Kalabagan, various environmental organisations, social workers, development workers, cultural activists and children and teenagers started protesting against the notice.

On 31 January this year, the police set up a barbed fence around the field.

Locals including Syeda Ratna have been protesting against the construction of the police station building for a long time.