I knew police station will not be built if PM hears this: Ratna

Rights activist Syeda Ratna said she knew that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would not allow the police station to be built on the playground when she hears about the incident.

"I would like to thank the prime minister for her decision," she told The Business Standard after Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the Tentultala field will remain a playground.

She also urged that the Tentultala ground not be under the ownership of the police.

"I urge the premier to make the playground completely free. In future, they (police) may change their mind and demand to construct buildings to use the spot as their own," she added.