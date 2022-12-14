Two dead, two severely injured in Kalabagan road accident

At least two people were killed in a fatal road accident at Russel Square area of Kalabagan Tuesday midnight while two others were critically injured and sent to the hospital immediately.

Visiting the spot, it was found that a speeding covered van crossing the Russell Square intersection rammed over a rickshaw beside the police box and crashed right into it, Kalabagan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Saiful Islam confirmed the matter.

"Two people died after an SK Enterprise lorry ran over a rickshaw at Russel Square. The lorry hit the Panthapath traffic police box adjacent to Dhanmondi New Government Degree College around 12am," said the police.

The rickshaw puller and a passenger were dead on the spot. The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately, eyewitnesses narrated.

One of the injured, Khokon, 35, a passenger of the same rickshaw, was taken to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation for treatment, said Nazrul Islam, sub-inspector of Kalabagan Police Station.