Two dead, two severely injured in Kalabagan road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 09:10 am

Related News

Two dead, two severely injured in Kalabagan road accident

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 09:10 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At least two people were killed in a fatal road accident at Russel Square area of Kalabagan Tuesday midnight while two others were critically injured and sent to the hospital immediately.

Visiting the spot, it was found that a speeding covered van crossing the Russell Square intersection rammed over a rickshaw beside the police box and crashed right into it, Kalabagan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Saiful Islam confirmed the matter.

"Two people died after an SK Enterprise lorry ran over a rickshaw at Russel Square. The lorry hit the Panthapath traffic police box adjacent to Dhanmondi New Government Degree College around 12am," said the police.

The rickshaw puller and a passenger were dead on the spot. The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately, eyewitnesses narrated.

One of the injured, Khokon, 35, a passenger of the same rickshaw, was taken to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation for treatment, said Nazrul Islam, sub-inspector of Kalabagan Police Station.

Top News

road accident / Kalabagan / fatal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

24m | Panorama
India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

22h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

22h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

23h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

13h | TBS Food
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

15h | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

17h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis