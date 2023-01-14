Momen, Lu discuss key bilateral issues over dinner

Visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had a meeting over dinner with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at his residence on Saturday night.



Although it was seen as a dinner, the key issues of bilateral relations were discussed during Lu's over one-hour stay at the official residence of the foreign minister, a diplomatic source told UNB.



Lu, who arrived in Dhaka this evening, directly went to the foreign minister's residence accompanied by US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.



Earlier, Momen said Bangladesh would request the US to reconsider the sanctions imposed on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and withdraw them considering the force's positive role in the country.



"RAB is much more mature now. We will have a request that they (US) should reconsider the decision," he told reporters after attending a discussion at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban Auditorium of Dhaka University.



"We will raise our issues. They will raise their issues. But others don't need to teach us democracy. Democracy, human rights and justice are rooted in each of our hearts," the minister said.



The US senior official is visiting Bangladesh to discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship, expand economic engagement and hear on labour and human rights.



During his brief stay in Dhaka, Lu will meet with senior Bangladesh officials and civil society leaders to discuss issues of mutual interest.



He is scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman Sunday morning.



Lu will have bilateral talks with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen tomorrow where a range of priorities, including energy, trade, security cooperation, religious freedom, labour, and human rights, Indo-Pacific strategy and withdrawal of sanctions on Rab are likely to be discussed.



Upon his arrival from India, Director General (Americas) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nayem Uddin Ahmed received Lu at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.



"Welcome to Bangladesh, Assistant Secretary Donald Lu. While in Dhaka, Assistant Secretary Lu will meet with senior Bangladeshi officials to discuss strengthening our bilateral relationship," US Embassy in Dhaka tweeted.



Lu travelled to India from 12-14 January.



In India, the assistant secretary participated in the India-US Forum. He also met with senior Indian officials to discuss ways in which the US and India can further expand energy, trade, security, and human rights cooperation.



Earlier, Foreign Secretary Masud said he sees the visit of Lu as part of regular engagements between the two sides.



"We will discuss a whole range of issues, not that only election and human rights issues will be discussed," the foreign secretary said.



He added: "There are many areas where Bangladesh has some expectations while the US side might have some expectations from us. We will discuss it frankly."

