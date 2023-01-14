Momen, Lu discuss key bilateral issues over dinner

Bangladesh

UNB
14 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 10:48 pm

Related News

Momen, Lu discuss key bilateral issues over dinner

UNB
14 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 10:48 pm
Momen, Lu discuss key bilateral issues over dinner

Visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had a meeting over dinner with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at his residence on Saturday night. 
 
Although it was seen as a dinner, the key issues of bilateral relations were discussed during Lu's over one-hour stay at the official residence of the foreign minister, a diplomatic source told UNB. 
 
Lu, who arrived in Dhaka this evening, directly went to the foreign minister's residence accompanied by US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. 
 
Earlier, Momen said Bangladesh would request the US to reconsider the sanctions imposed on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and withdraw them considering the force's positive role in the country. 
 
"RAB is much more mature now. We will have a request that they (US) should reconsider the decision," he told reporters after attending a discussion at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban Auditorium of Dhaka University. 
 
"We will raise our issues. They will raise their issues. But others don't need to teach us democracy. Democracy, human rights and justice are rooted in each of our hearts," the minister said. 
 
The US senior official is visiting Bangladesh to discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship, expand economic engagement and hear on labour and human rights. 
 
During his brief stay in Dhaka, Lu will meet with senior Bangladesh officials and civil society leaders to discuss issues of mutual interest. 
 
He is scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman Sunday morning. 
 
Lu will have bilateral talks with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen tomorrow where a range of priorities, including energy, trade, security cooperation, religious freedom, labour, and human rights, Indo-Pacific strategy and withdrawal of sanctions on Rab are likely to be discussed. 
 
Upon his arrival from India, Director General (Americas) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nayem Uddin Ahmed received Lu at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. 
 
"Welcome to Bangladesh, Assistant Secretary Donald Lu. While in Dhaka, Assistant Secretary Lu will meet with senior Bangladeshi officials to discuss strengthening our bilateral relationship," US Embassy in Dhaka tweeted. 
 
Lu travelled to India from 12-14 January. 
 
In India, the assistant secretary participated in the India-US Forum. He also met with senior Indian officials to discuss ways in which the US and India can further expand energy, trade, security, and human rights cooperation. 
 
Earlier, Foreign Secretary Masud said he sees the visit of Lu as part of regular engagements between the two sides. 
 
"We will discuss a whole range of issues, not that only election and human rights issues will be discussed," the foreign secretary said. 
 
He added: "There are many areas where Bangladesh has some expectations while the US side might have some expectations from us. We will discuss it frankly." 
 

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

16m | Mode
Despite legal barriers that were put in place as early as 1989, brick kilns have continued to multiply, encroaching into agricultural zones and environmentally sensitive areas in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

The hollow promise of hollow blocks by 2025

2h | Panorama
A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

22h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

15h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

16h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

13h | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC