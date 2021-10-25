Modern flood forecasting, warning system launched

Flood warnings can now be expected three hours to three days in advance owing to the Digital Forecasting and Warning Program, an innovative and improved flood forecasting and warning system, which was inaugurated on Monday.

The system was developed by the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and Access to Information (a2i), with the assistance of tech giant Google.

Using BWDB's existing five-day advance flood forecasting data, improved flood maps have made it possible to provide various types of forecasts and warnings at local community levels on an immediate basis.

Google is providing the forecasts through push notifications and currently only android smartphone users can get the information.

The program was piloted in 2020 in 38 upazilas of 14 districts along the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Padma River, said State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak while attending the inauguration ceremony held in the capital

In that year, through three lakh android smartphones users got at least 10 lakh notifications, he added.

Addressing the event as the chief guest, State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Farooq said, Bangladesh had already been lauded globally for its efficient flood management system. This program, through modernisation of information and technology, will bring more dynamism to disaster management.

He urged to work on developing the program and increasing the forecasting period to 10 days from the current three. He also urged sending flood forecasting messages to marginalised people through SMS.

Warning and alert messages are being promoted on Google Maps and Google Feeds, showing water levels, flood depth and intensity of flood in susceptible areas.

Moreover, Google search provides a variety of flood-related information and advice, such as safety and harvesting advice, and emergency supply information.

In addition, the flood scenario is being regularly updated on the basis of flood warnings of the respective places through Google Maps and Google Earth.

Among others, State Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem also spoke at the event.